FBI agents arrest man accused of trying to meet child for sex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 29-year-old man accused of trying to meet a child for sex was arrested, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida announced Friday.

Sanjay Lama, a citizen of Nepal who has been legally residing in Jacksonville, is charged with using the internet to attempt to entice a 12-year-old to engage in sexual activity.

According to court documents, an undercover FBI agent, who was posing online as a 12-year-old, was contacted Wednesday by the user "Awesome_Jack," who was later identified as Lama. That day, during an online conversation between Lama and the undercover agent, Lama expressed that he wished to meet the "child" to engage in sexual activity and detailed the sex acts that he wanted to perform, prosecutors said.

Later that day, Lama rode his motorcycle to a location in Jacksonville to meet the "child" and was arrested by FBI agents, prosecutors said.

Lama has been detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Oct. 1.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years, and up to life, in federal prison and a potential life term of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the FBI in Jacksonville. It is another case brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

