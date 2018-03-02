Jacksonville man accused of sexual abuse on cruise ship

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One day after the Carnival Elation docked in Jacksonville, the FBI announced that a 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of an 18-year-old woman physically incapable of declining participation.

According the documents, Brian Holland, of Jacksonville, was in a hot tub on Tuesday with a number of people, including a young woman with the mental capacity of a 12-year-old when he groped her under the water.

The victim left the Jacuzzi and immediately reported what happened to family, who reported it to ship security. The ship's doctor found abrasions on her genitals.

A family member reported that the man made unwanted sexual advances toward her while on board the cruise ship. Multiple witnesses corroborated the victim's account and identified Holland as the offender.

The ship was at sea at the time and the FBI was notified of the report. FBI agents and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were present when the ship returned to port in Jacksonville on Thursday morning. Holland was taken into federal custody and held overnight at the Duval County jail. He remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Tuesday.

News4Jax found Holland had two prior convictions in Duval County:

2013: Pleaded guilty to disorderly intoxication and battery and given 12 months probation.

2105: Pleaded guilty to disorderly intoxication and battery on a law enforcement officer and spent 46 days in jail.

