FBI investigation of accused child killer reviews other missing persons cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - FBI documents from the investigation of Ronnie Hyde, the man accused of killing and dismembering a 16-year-old boy more than three decades ago, include a list of more than a half dozen unsolved cases of missing boys and young men that agents labeled potentially relevant.

Hyde, 61, is awaiting trial in the 1996 murder and dismemberment of Fred Laster -- a teenager he had befriended through a church.

Among cases on the FBI "potentially relevant" list were that of Mark Degner and Brian Hayes (shown below in age-progression photos), who ran away from Paxon Middle School in 2005 and were never found.

One document shows that a backpack with clothes was found at a vacant building on Windemere Drive was labeled “Mark D." Investigators believe the backpack was possibly associated with their disappearance.

Also on the FBI list was the unsolved 1988 killing of 11-year-old Dallas Green.

A timeline of Hyde's work history shows he was unemployed during the time of these unsolved cases.

The FBI noted that persons of interest have been identified, but Hyde is not named as one.

Other evidence obtained by News4Jax on Friday includes photos inside the two houses owned by Hyde, his residence in Jacksonville Beach and a second home on Thelma Street in Jacksonville.

In the Jacksonville Beach house, evidence technicians seemed particularly interested in the bathtub, which shows nine evidence markers for what could be bone fragments.

Bath mats were found in the dumpster in Columbia County where Laster’s torso was discovered.

Investigators and prosecutors said since Hyde's arrest in the Laster case in March 2017 that there could be other victims. The FBI even rented billboards around Jacksonville asking for anyone who had information about Hyde to come forward.

“Now there is that search for others. You know if there was one body, I think reason told you that there may very well be others, if not that were killed, others that may have been abused -- exploited somehow,” former FBI special agent Toni Chrabot told News4Jax.

