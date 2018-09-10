FBI, Parents Academy offer free classes on how apps target kids

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Special agents from the FBI in Jacksonville are partnering with the Duval County Schools Parents Academy to help teach parents the ways offenders are using social media apps to target and manipulate children.

The course, "Be Smart with your Kids' Smartphone", will feature FBI agents revealing how technology has been used in real-life cases from Jacksonville, and provide guidance on what to look for to help children from being victimized.

Four of the free events will be held, and parents, caregivers and educators are encouraged to attend. Although you are not required to register, it is suggested to ensure enough space is available for all who want to attend.

The first session will be held from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 11, at Westview K-8 School located at 5270 Connie Jean Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32210.

The three additional sessions will be held at the following dates and locations, from 5:30 -7:30 p.m.:

Oct.30 - New Berlin Elementary School, 3613 New Berlin Road.

Nov.13 - Mandarin Middle School, 5100 Hood Road.

Dec.11 - Bartram Springs Elementary, 14799 Bartram Springs Pkwy.

You can register HERE for any of the classes.

