FDA recalls Kratom products due to salmonella concerns

Powder is from a tree in Asia

By Jason Mealey - Producer/assignment editor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Zakah Life is recalling its kratom products due to concern about salmonella risk, according to the Federal Drug Administration.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail order.

The affected products are as follows.

Product Name

Quantity and Dosage Form Packaging

Lot #

Super Green Maeng Da Premium Kratom Powder

100 g 4 oz. black and clear organic rice paper bag containing 100g of kratom

BSG010118

Powerful Red Vein Bali Premium Kratom Powder

100 g 4 oz. black and clear organic rice paper bag containing 100g of kratom

BPR010118

Super Green Maeng Da Premium Kratom Capsules

90 capsules 275 cc plastic bottles

SG050118

Powerful Red Vein Bali Premium Kratom Capsules

90 capsules 275 cc plastic bottles

PR050118

 

Webmd.com states kratom offers relief from pain, depression and anxiety. The Drug Enforcement Administration is establishing a public comment period to ban the product. It wants to make kratom a Schedule 1 drug like heroin, LSD  and ecstasy. The commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration warns kratom can become addictive.

 

 

 

 

