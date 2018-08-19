FDA recalls Kratom products due to salmonella concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Zakah Life is recalling its kratom products due to concern about salmonella risk, according to the Federal Drug Administration.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail order.

The affected products are as follows.

Product Name Quantity and Dosage Form Packaging Lot # Super Green Maeng Da Premium Kratom Powder 100 g 4 oz. black and clear organic rice paper bag containing 100g of kratom BSG010118 Powerful Red Vein Bali Premium Kratom Powder 100 g 4 oz. black and clear organic rice paper bag containing 100g of kratom BPR010118 Super Green Maeng Da Premium Kratom Capsules 90 capsules 275 cc plastic bottles SG050118 Powerful Red Vein Bali Premium Kratom Capsules 90 capsules 275 cc plastic bottles PR050118

Webmd.com states kratom offers relief from pain, depression and anxiety. The Drug Enforcement Administration is establishing a public comment period to ban the product. It wants to make kratom a Schedule 1 drug like heroin, LSD and ecstasy. The commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration warns kratom can become addictive.

