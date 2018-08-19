FDA recalls Kratom products due to salmonella concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Zakah Life is recalling its kratom products due to concern about salmonella risk, according to the Federal Drug Administration.
The recalled products were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail order.
The affected products are as follows.
|
Product Name
|Quantity and Dosage Form
|Packaging
|
Lot #
|
Super Green Maeng Da Premium Kratom Powder
|100 g
|4 oz. black and clear organic rice paper bag containing 100g of kratom
|
BSG010118
|
Powerful Red Vein Bali Premium Kratom Powder
|100 g
|4 oz. black and clear organic rice paper bag containing 100g of kratom
|
BPR010118
|
Super Green Maeng Da Premium Kratom Capsules
|90 capsules
|275 cc plastic bottles
|
SG050118
|
Powerful Red Vein Bali Premium Kratom Capsules
|90 capsules
|275 cc plastic bottles
|
PR050118
Webmd.com states kratom offers relief from pain, depression and anxiety. The Drug Enforcement Administration is establishing a public comment period to ban the product. It wants to make kratom a Schedule 1 drug like heroin, LSD and ecstasy. The commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration warns kratom can become addictive.
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.