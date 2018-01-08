FDLE cancels missing child alert for Alachua County teen

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled the missing child alert issued for Kaileigh Hand.

No reason was given for the cancellation. News4Jax has called the Alachua County Sheriff's Office for more details and are waiting for a return call. A Facebook post by the teen's mother says she was found in Caledonia, Minnesota. And the girl is in foster care until she can get to Minnesota.

More Headlines

Hand was reported missing on Jan 5. Authorities said the girl's mother checked on her in the middle of the night and realized she had left their home.

Investigators believe Hand might have run off with a trucker who goes by "Road Rage" online.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.