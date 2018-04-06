Jacksonville man charged in 2016 kidnapping of North Florida boy

MADISON, Fla. - A 44-year-old Jacksonville man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping and capital sexual battery in the 2016 abduction of a 7-year-old boy from a trailer park in a small town east of Tallahassee who was dropped off in a Westside neighborhood 12 hours later.

Authorities said the 7-year-old was playing outside near his Madison home on April 17, 2016, when an unknown man abducted him.

Investigators said the kidnapper was recently identified as Jason Lenard Hayling after he was arrested in February in Richmond County, Georgia, on a warrant on a different Duval County child sex crime. His DNA matched that taken from the Madison boy.

"After nearly two years, it gives me great relief to tell you we know who (the boy's) abductor is, that this dangerous predator is no longer a threat to this community," FDLE Special Agent Mark Perez said.

News4Jax is no longer naming the boy because he has been identified as the victim of a sex crime.

The boy was found the next morning 100 miles away in Jacksonville when he knocked on the door of a home on Hammond Boulevard about 7 a.m. the next day. The homeowner recognized him from an Amber Alert and called 911.

The woman who took him in said she heard a soft knock on the door and the boy asked if she could take him to his mother's house. She gave him cereal as they waited for authorities to arrive.

The woman's granddaughter said the boy claimed that he was taken by a man whom he'd seen before who took him to a house and made him take a bath and change clothes.

The boy was reunited with his family about three hours after he was found. He received counseling after the incident, which family members said changed his life and, at least initially, made him scared to go outside.

Asked Thursday how the boy was doing, Perez said, "He is an amazing young man who has been resilient. He's a fighter."

Hayling could face a life sentence if convicted of committing a sex crime against a child under 12 years old.

Investigators in the case praised the dedication of the detectives in Jacksonville, law enforcement in the city of Madison and the Madison County Sheriff's Office, FDLE and FBI, who never stopped searching for the kidnapper, even when the trail turned cold and tips stopped coming in a several weeks after the kidnapping.

“Observant investigators with unwavering dedication along with DNA helped solve this case," Perez said.

"I'm hopeful the people of Madison County, Jacksonville and everywhere in between can rest a little easier tonight knowing Jason Leonard Hayling is now longer an unknown threat to our communities," FBI Special Agent James VanPelt said.

FBI investigators said anyone who has information on other possible crimes Hayling might have committed should call 800-226-5630.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.