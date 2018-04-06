FDLE to provide update on local kidnapping case

MADISON, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is hosting a news conference Friday to provide updates on a 2016 kidnapping case.

Authorities say 7-year-old Bryan Williamson was playing outside near his Madison home in April 2016 when an unknown man abducted him.

An Amber Alert was issued for the boy. The next day, Bryan was found safe in the Marietta neighborhood of Jacksonville., nearly 100 miles away from Madison. Authorities say Bryan knocked on a door in that neighborhood and asked to be taken home to his mother. He was unharmed.

Police never arrested Bryan's kidnapper. Friday's press conference will be at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.