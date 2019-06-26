Letter asks governor to replace Sheriff Daniels; FDLE ups its investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Flordia Department of Law Enforcement said Wednesday its review of Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels has become a formal investigation. FDLE would not say specifically what it is investigating, but it comes the same day an anonymous letter addressed to Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, the FDLE and the media surfaced asking that Daniels be replaced while he is under investigation.

News4Jax has asked the government offices the letter was addressed to for confirmation it has arrived. The Sheriff's Office said it is aware of the letter but will not comment on anonymous information.

The letter appears to be written by a member of Daniel's department, references statements the sheriff made while briefing patrol officers June 14 and alleges that Daniels threatened whoever was leaking information made about him on social media.

"We are concerned not only about the reputation of the Sheriff's Office, but also our safety," the person wrote.

This comes more than a month after Daniels' long-running affair with Cierra Smith, a woman he used to supervise when he was chief of the jail for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, became widely known.

In early May, Daniels filed a report accusing Smith of having a gun in her car and following him in a "manner that caused him great concern." His deputies resisted an order from Daniels to arrest Cierra Smith, citing a lack of probable cause, according to a State Attorney's Office document.

Smith told News4Jax her relationship with Daniels began in 2013 when she was a 21-year-old corrections officer at JSO and he was 48 years old and in charge of running the Duval County jail.

Prior to his 2016 election as sheriff of Clay County, Darryl Daniels worked for more than a decade at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, working his way up to chief of the jail.

Smith said her relationship with Daniels continued into this year, though it has since soured.

"We are concerned about our safety due to the past dishonesty, illegal actions and now his current threats and state of mind," the anonymous letter says. "In short, he is losing touch with reality and appears violent."

The letter ends saying it is being written at the request of several members of our agency, but anonymously due to fear of retaliation by the sheriff and undersheriff. "PLEASE HELP US!"

A few days after the stalking accusation and extramarital affair came to light, Daniels issued a public apology for the embarrassment his behavior has caused.

"I want to take the time to acknowledge a series of personal incidents. I have, in the past, made decisions in my personal life that I truly regret. I sincerely apologize for the embarrassment my past personal decisions have caused," Daniels said Friday. "My family has asked that I not discuss private matters in public, so I will not be commenting further on the personal aspects of this issue."

Smith, who married another man, said the relationship only became a problem when her husband reported it to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. She said that disclosure led to her being jettisoned to desk duty last September. But Smith maintains that she and Daniels were never intimate while on duty.

An FDLE spokesperson said the state was initially provided information by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and has since received additional information.

An internal affairs investigation into Smith began in July 2018 after her estranged husband told JSO about her affair with her former boss at the jail. Daniels declined to be interviewed by JSO detectives.

Investigators determined support for charges against Smith, including trespassing, departure from the truth, failure to be candid, failure to conform with work standards and unbecoming conduct. Some charges were not sustained, including one of having sex in Daniels’ office.

Sheriff Mike Williams has recommended termination for Smith. She has dropped a request for an appeal of that recommendation but the city's Civil Service Board is scheduled to decide next month if she can be fired.

