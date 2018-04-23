Feds accuse St. Augustine woman of FEMA fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 66-year-old woman who is active in St. Augustine civic organizations and who once ran for City Commission has been indicted for theft of government funds and false claims in connection to what federal prosecutors call was a false claim that her home was damaged by Hurricane Matthew.

According to the indictment, Deltra Long made a false claim to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

FEMA funds for disaster assistance are limited to the primary residence of a homeowner who lives in the premises at the time of the disaster. Federal investigators said Long sought more than $10,000 to restore a rental property which she did not occupy when Hurricane Matthew made landfall in Florida on Oct. 3, 2016.

If convicted, Long could face up to five years in federal prison on the theft count, and up to 10 years on the false claims count. The indictment also notifies Long that the United States intends to forfeit $10,022, the proceeds of the false claim.

Long, a retired St. Johns County schools guidance counselor who has served on the St. Augustine Planning and Zoning Board, been on the board of Betty Griffin House and has served on numerous other civic boards, ran for Commission in 2012. She came in third.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.