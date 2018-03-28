Feds arrest 27 undocumented immigrants in Jacksonville

U.S. Department of Homeland Security

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Federal agents arrested 27 undocumented immigrants in Jacksonville last week as part of a wider crackdown on those living in the U.S. illegally, authorities said.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced those arrests Wednesday. They were among 271 arrests made throughout Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"ICE continues our commitment to making our communities safer by removing threats to our public safety," said Marc Moore, director for ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations field office in Miami.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, 99 of those arrested in the operation had criminal records with charges ranging from first-degree murder to traffic offenses.

The operation also netted 49 individuals who are deemed ICE fugitives, 39 individuals previously removed from the states, two known gang members and a person wanted by Interpol.

ICE said those under arrest who have outstanding deportation orders or those who have returned to the country illegally after previous deportations face immediate removal.

The rest of those detained during the operation will remain in custody until they can go before a judge or travel arrangements are made for their removal.

