FHP: 4 from Jacksonville killed in head-on collision

BELL, Fla. - Four young adults from Jacksonville were killed Saturday afternoon in a head-on collision in Bell, Florida.

Troopers say a Chevrolet Impala collided with a Ford Explorer at the intersection of U.S. 129 and County Road 340 about 5:45 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Both vehicles left the road.

Cameron Bell, 18, Isabella Garcia, 19, Alysia Littlejohn, 20, and Hayden Raulerson, 21, all riding in the Impala, were pronounced dead at the scene. The report said it is not known who was driving.

According to the FHP report, all were all from Jacksonville.

A fifth person from the Impala is in critical condition. The driver of the SUV was the only one in her car and suffered serious injuries. Both of them were being treated at Shands UF in Gainesville.

None of the occupants of the Impala wearing seat belts, according to the FHP report.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.