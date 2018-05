JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near Herlong Airport.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Normandy Boulevard at Lamplighter Lane shortly after 6 a.m.

All eastbound lanes are blocked as the crash is under investigation.

Traffic will be detoured in the area and drivers are encouraged to use Herlong Road as an alternate route during their morning commute.