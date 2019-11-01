FHP: Pedestrian struck, killed in Middleburg crash

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - A pedestrian was struck by two cars and killed Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on County Road 218 near Country Estates Road around 5:30 a.m., according to FHP.

As of 6 a.m., CR 218 was shut down between Mallard Road and Carter Spencer Road and FHP is asking drivers to find an alternate route.

The closure could affect traffic going to nearby Wilkinson Junior High School and Wilkinson Elementary.

