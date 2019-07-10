News

FHP shows off new 2019 Dodge Challenger patrol car

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. -  Looking good! 

The Florida Highway Patrol is showing off its newest patrol car. 

FHP posted to social media on Tuesday. 

"Troop G’s newest edition! 2019 FHP Dodge Challenger" the tweet said. 

The patrol car has a new lighting package, Panasonic 360 degree HD cameras, 5.7 HP Hemi, traditional FHP paint scheme, and more. 

