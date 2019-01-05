Final farewell to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office bailiff killed in crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hundreds of people gathered Saturday at Evangel Temple on Ramona Boulevard to remember the life of JSO bailiff, Cathy Adams, who was killed when the vehicle she and her family were traveling in, was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

It was a final salute for a fellow officer in blue at the funeral for Adams on Saturday. Mourners included family, friends and law enforcement officers from several agencies throughout Northeast Florida.

The flag-draped casket carrying the the body of the 43-year-old bailiff was carried out of Evangel Temple just after noon as her family followed. Her husband, Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer Jack Adams, who was critically hurt in the crash, was wearing a neck brace and using a walker as he recovers from his injuries.

The Adams family, Jack, Cathy and their two teenage children, were on their way home from Orlando on Dec. 9 when their SUV was hit by a suspected drunk driver on Interstate 95 in St. Johns County.

Hundreds of emergency responders, law enforcement officers, loved ones and community leaders paid their respects before leaving the church.

A motorcade led the hearse carrying Adam's body to her final resting place as her family, friends and community deal with her loss.

The suspected drunk driver who troopers said caused the wreck, Kim Johnson, 46, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury in the crash.

