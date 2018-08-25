Final salute Saturday to fallen Clay County deputy

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Clay County Deputy Ben Zirbel will be honored Saturday by family, friends and fellow officers at a funeral service in Middleburg.

Zirbel died in the line of duty while on traffic patrol on his department-issued motorcycle.

Zirbel leaves behind a wife, Anna, and an 8-year-old son.

"We will always miss him, but we know that his kindness and his big heart will live within all of us," Anna Zirbel said.

The funeral at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 1606 Blanding Boulevard in Middleburg, begins at 1 p.m. It is open to the public, but seating is limited. News4Jax.com will stream the service online for those who cannot attend.

After the service, the Clay County Honor Guard ceremony will take place in the parking lot of the funeral home. Zirbel was a member of the Honor Guard and participated in the county's Police Memorial Day service in May.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a man driving a Dodge Dakota pulling a lawn trailer failed to yield the right of way, and Zirbel's motorcycle collided with the trailer. The force of the impact threw Zirbel from his motorcycle. He died three days later from his injuries.

The 12-year veteran was honored Friday as residents lined the streets along Blanding Boulevard, waving American flags as his remains were taken to the Russell Haven of Rest Funeral home. Sheriff Darryl Daniels and deputies saluted as his flag-draped coffin was carried inside.

Gov. Rick Scott ordered flags flown at half staff Saturday at the state Capitol, the Clay County Courthouse, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Green Cove Springs City Hall in honor of Deputy Zirbel.

"Our brave men and women in uniform put themselves in danger every day to keep our communities safe and we will always be grateful for their sacrifices," Scott said in an email Wednesday.

An account at VyStar Credit Union (#7507565803) and a GoFundMe account were set up for those who would like to donate to the family of the fallen deputy.

