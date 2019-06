JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was on the scene of a fire on 18th street Sunday morning. The fire ran up the back of the house and up to the second floor.

3 adults and 1 dog were inside sleeping at the time of the fire.

The Red Cross was on the scene to help the victims.

