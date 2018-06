JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters with Jacksonville Fire Rescue were sent to a condominium complex Wednesday evening on the Southside.

The fire was sparked on the roof of a home at Montreux at Deerwood Lake on Touchton Road. News4Jax learned of the fire just after 5 p.m.

JFRD said the fire was caused due to a 'probable lightning strike.'

No injuries were reported.

