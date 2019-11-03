Fire starts in Beach Diner kitchen in San Marco Square

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to San Marco Square Saturday night after a fire started in the kitchen area of Beach Diner.

The restaurant was already closed for the day and it's not clear at the time what started the fire.

Firefighters say some nearby stores have smoke damage.

Desiree Bailey, the owner San Marco Books and More, said that her business was damaged.

"We are all small, family-owned stores and this will be a challenge, especially at this time of year," Bailey said.

She's asking for the community's support as she works with co-workers to move forward.

"I have no idea what will happen in the next few days, but we will do our best to let everyone know so that we can get back to serving our customers as soon as possible!," Bailey said.

There were no injuries.

A State Fire Marshal will look into the cause of the fire.

