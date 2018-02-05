FIU reinstates 16 Greek groups; suspends 3 fraternities

Amid increased scrutiny of fraternities and sororities across the country, Florida International University said Monday it has reinstated 16 Greek organizations while suspending three.

University President Mark Rosenberg, who had placed a “pause” on Greek life in January, also announced that alcohol will be banned for the rest of the spring semester.

More Headlines

“Zero tolerance is our new normal at FIU,” Rosenberg said in a prepared statement. “The fate of Greek life has been hanging by a thread, and this pause gave us the opportunity to recommit to our values and end the age of permissiveness and ambiguity that has hung over our Greek organizations for far too long.”

Rosenberg said Tau Kappa Epsilon and Phi Gamma Delta fraternities will be suspended for two years, while a decision about the length of a suspension for Pi Kappa Phi fraternity remains pending.

The suspended organizations had been cited, at least in part, for alcohol or party-related violations.

Rosenberg’s announcement came after Florida State University President John Thrasher on Jan. 29 partially lifted a suspension of activities by fraternities and sororities on the Tallahassee campus.

Florida State was rocked by the Nov. 3 death of Andrew Coffey, 20, who died from alcohol poisoning after an off-campus fraternity initiation.

News Service of Florida