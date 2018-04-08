Sheriff: 5 people hit by lightning, 1 killed in Hamilton County

WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. - Five people were hit by lighting, one of whom was killed, as thunderstorms rolled through Hamilton County Saturday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

News4Jax is working to gather new details. Early information suggests it happened at Woodpecker Mud Bog on Southeast 91st Terrace in White Springs.

"Prayers for the people hit by lightning at the Woodpecker Mud Bog," one person wrote on Facebook.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff, the four that were injured were evaluated and released from the hospital. Their identities and that of the person who did not survive were not immediately released.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

