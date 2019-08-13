Fleming Island man & Starke woman killed in head-on wreck

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Fleming Island man and Starke woman were killed late Monday in a head-on crash in Alachua County.

The collision happened about 11:30 p.m. on State Road 26, a two-lane road near Newnans Lake Conversation Area east of Gainesville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Chevrolet Malibu and Volkswagen Passat were headed in opposite directions when one of the vehicles veered over the center line and the two cars collided.

The Volkswagen’s driver, 22-year-old Morneca Campbell, was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers said. The other driver, 61-year-old Frank Latorre, wore his seatbelt.

Both drivers were taken to UF Health Shands Gainesville, where they were pronounced dead. A passenger in the Volkswagen was treated for minor injuries.

