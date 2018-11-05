Florida Blue warning about health insurance scam

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida Blue is urging consumers to be aware of an open enrollment scam.

The insurance company says scammers are making automated calls to people across the state, claiming to offer medical plans from “Blue Cross” and other insurers.

But the calls aren’t real and if you get one of these calls, do NOT give out any personal information.

How to know if it’s a scam

Florida Blue wants to make sure no one is a victim of identity theft or fraud. Here are some important things to note about these unauthorized calls:

Many of these calls refer to either “Blue Cross” or “Blue Cross and Blue Shield” instead of “Florida Blue.”

Some of the calls claim to be offering plans from Florida Blue, Blue Cross, or Blue Cross and Blue Shield, as well as our competitors. Florida Blue does not make calls to customers offering competitor products.

Florida Blue has reported these calls to the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association and to the America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) organization.

Florida Blue does routinely contact its customers to update them about things like support services or to help them enroll/enroll in a new health plan. But remember, Florida Blue will never ask you to give them financial/banking information or your full social security number over the phone.

Florida Blue and those calling on its behalf will identify themselves, let members know the reason for the call, and ask for certain information (such as a birth date) to ensure they are speaking with the right person.

If you think you may have received a scam call, the company says the best way to check is by calling the number on the back of your member ID card to verify with a company representative. Let the representative know:

Whether the caller tried to reach you on a landline or mobile phone

Caller’s phone number

Time of day

What the caller said (be as specific as possible)

Whether you spoke to a live person or if it was a recorded message

Open Enrollment on the Affordable Care Act Marketplace (ACA) began Nov. 1 and runs for the next 6 weeks through Dec. 15.

More information on how to spot an unauthorized call can be found on their website here: How to Know If Florida Blue Is Contacting You

