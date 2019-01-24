Florida county raises tobacco buying age to 21

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - Alachua County will become the first in the state to implement a tobacco ordinance, raising the minimum age for tobacco sales.

The ordinance was passed unanimously and will raise the age of tobacco sales to 21.

Vendors will have to apply for a one year license to sell tobacco products and they won't be able to sell within a thousand feet of a public school, WCJB reports.

If a license is revoked for violations, it cannot be re-issued.

Each city within the county has time to opt out of the ordinance, which will take effect in 9 months.

