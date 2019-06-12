Florida couple uses pet alligator to help with gender reveal

TAMPA, Fla. - This "gender reveal" screams Florida.

A Tampa couple used their pet alligator to help reveal their baby's gender.

The two decided it would be a unique way to announce their 10th child's gender.

It only took a few chomps to find out they're having a baby girl!

The father, Chad Wright, works with the Florida Fish and Wildlife as a nuisance wildlife trapper and says their pet alligator, "Amos" has been with their family since 2000.

They plan on naming the baby girl Zoe Eden.

