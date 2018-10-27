Florida Governor calling on troopers to patrol religious institutions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott directed the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) to increase patrols of state troopers at religious institutions across Florida Following a shooting at The Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. FHP will work with local police departments and sheriff’s offices to determine how to increase safety in each community.

“The shooting at a synagogue in Pennsylvania was an act of pure evil and hatred. There is no place in America for intolerance and violence, and we will do everything in our power to protect Floridians who are peacefully gathered to worship. My wife, Ann, and I are heartbroken that someone would harm families gathered at a place of love and community. As Governor, I will take any action necessary to protect our communities. I appreciate our state troopers and Florida’s law enforcement community for their dedication to keeping people safe. Everyone deserves to be able to express their religious freedom safely and peacefully,” Scott said.

