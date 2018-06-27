Florida man rides lawn mower down I-95 in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three words come to mind when you see a video showing a man riding a lawn mower on the interstate: Only in Duval. But a man turned heads this week when he was caught doing just that.

Video provided to News4Jax shows the man sitting on the lawn mower as it is pulled on a trailer by a pickup truck going around 60 mph on I-95 in Jacksonville.

News4Jax traffic reporter Crystal Moyer discouraged anyone watching at home from trying to do the same, saying it's extremely dangerous -- not to mention against the law.

"I am shocked with all of the deadly crashes that I report on... I can't believe that someone would do something so risky on a busy highway," Moyer said. "I hope by showing this video people realize how dangerous this is and reconsider some of the decisions they make."

According to Florida law, it is illegal "for any operator of a passenger vehicle to permit any person to ride on the bumper, radiator, fender, hood, top, trunk, or running board of such vehicle when operated upon any street or highway which is maintained by the state, county, or municipality."

