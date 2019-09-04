Florida deputy saves puppy during hurricane

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - ‪Meet Dorian!

A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office saved a puppy on Wednesday while battling winds and flooding from Hurricane Dorian.

"While working the #Hurricane, deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle, which was unoccupied and partially flooded," a Facebook post said. "Deputy Tolliver checked it out and found this puppy. Deputies named her Dorian. She was wet and scared but otherwise fine."

Dorian will be turned over to Orange County Animal Services on Thursday.

