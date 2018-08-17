Floridians, you can enjoy 2 parks at Universal for $42 a day

ORLANDO, Fla. - You can see Harry Potter and ride the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit for cheap from now until Dec. 21.

Florida residents can purchase the special ticket to experience four days at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure for less than $42 per day, plus tax.

That’s four days of roller coaster thrills and family favorite experiences.

This ticket can be used any four days and features zero blackout dates. You have until Sept. 9 to buy the ticket, and must be used by Dec. 21.

The limited-time offer is only valid with promo code from specially-marked cups at participating Burger King® restaurants.

Click here to buy your ticket!



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.