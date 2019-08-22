Last-minute appeal delays execution of killer who preyed on gay men

RAIFORD, Fla. - The planned execution of a serial killer who preyed on older, gay men during an eight-month spree that left six dead on or near the East Coast a quarter century ago was delayed Thursday evening.

Gary Ray Bowles was set to be executed at 6 p.m., but it was postponed after a last-minute appeal from Bowles' attorneys, who argued that he is not mentally fit enough to receive the death penalty.

It's now up to the U.S. Supreme Court to decide if that's the case.

Bowles, 57, has been on Death Row since his conviction for killing Walter Hinton, a 47-year-old Jacksonville Beach man whom Bowles had befriended. Hinton was one of six known victims of the man who came to be known as the "I-95 Killer." That year, a half-dozen men in three states were killed not far from the East Coast's most heavily traveled interstate.

Bowles was eventually convicted of two other murders in Florida, but the Duval County jury is the only one that sentenced him to death.

That sentence for the murder of Hinton (pictured, left) was overturned by the Florida Supreme Court in 1998, saying prosecutors were wrong to introduce evidence of Bowles' homophobia, but a second jury the following year also recommended a death sentence.

Bowles' eight-month homicidal binge started in Daytona Beach in 1994 and ended with his arrest after killing Hinton, who Bowles convicted to take him in.

That was Bowles’ method of operation, according to police and prosecutors. Bowles would meet men in gay bars and offer to perform household chores and sex acts in exchange for a place to stay.

After Bowles' arrest in Jacksonville, police say he admitted to the murders of five other gay men -- three in Florida, two in Georgia and one in Maryland.

In every case, the murders were brutally violent and he left the victims with a towel or toilet paper crammed down their throats.

Among Bowles' victims was 37-year-old Albert Morris, of Hilliard.

"He needs to be punished and I think he needs to have his life taken just like he took all these other peoples' lives," Morris' mother told WJXT in 1994 while Bowles was still on the run.

Bowles was able to stay one step ahead of police after each murder, leading to him being profiled five times on “America’s Most Wanted” and added to the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list. At one point, Bowles said in a television interview how remarkably easy it was to kill someone.

Gary Ray Bowles' killing spree March 14, 1994 - John Hardy Roberts - Daytona Beach

April 4, 1994 - David Jarman - Rockville, Maryland

May 5, 1994 - Milton Bradley - Savannah

May, 1994 - Alverson Carter Jr. - Atlanta

May 18, 1994 - Albert Morris - Hilliard

Nov. 16, 1994 - Walter Hinton - Jacksonville Beach

"It’s sadistic in the manner in which he committed these murders," said Bernie de la Rionda, who was an assistant state attorney in Jacksonville at the time. "I just have a basic concept as a prosecutor that there is good and evil in the world, and Mr. Bowles is the classic evil out there, and thank God he was arrested. I am firmly convinced he would have continued to kill if he had not been caught."

Shortly after he was arrested, members of the gay community called for his eventual execution. Bowles was eventually convicted in Morris’ murder and sentenced to life in prison. He received the death penalty for Hinton's murder.

De la Rionda is among those scheduled to witness Bowles' execution and said he'll be on the front row in the death chamber because Hilton's family members cannot.

"In this case, the victim's sister and the victim's mother are both deceased, and that’s part of the tragedy -- that it has taken so long to get where we are at," de la Rionda said. "And so I will be there representing them and Mr. Hinton, I will be there representing the victim."

Several appeals by Bowles' attorneys have been died, including one to the Florida Supreme Court earlier this week. Opponents of the death penalty, including Ingrid Delgado, were still hoping the governor would stay the execution.

“Gary Bowles was a victim of crime and then became a perpetrator of crime, but we don’t have to continue perpetuating that cycle of violence," Delgado said. "Society can continue to be kept safe through lifelong incarceration.”

Just after 3 p.m., prison officials said Bowles was in good spirits and had a last meal of three cheeseburgers, French fries and bacon. No family members or spiritual advisor visited Bowles on Thursday.

Bowles' execution will be the 99th in Florida since the state resumed capital punishment more than 40 years ago. As of Thursday afternoon, there are 339 men and three women on death row in Florida.

