Florida woman attacks husband after he forgets wedding anniversary, report says

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - A Florida woman was charged with domestic battery after she attacked her husband because he had forgotten their wedding anniversary.

Carl Stone, 35, was arrested Wednesday after her husband claimed the couple got into an argument after he admitted to forgetting the all-important date.

WTVT reports Stone's husband recorded the entire fight on video and that Stone later confessed to the battery and the reason she got violent.

The police report says Stone "smacked the victim multiple times" to the head and face, leaving red marks and scratches.

