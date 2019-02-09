Florida woman's maternity photo with baby gator, beer, shotgun

A Tampa woman's maternity photos are catching attention online for its unique tribute to the Sunshine state. Lindsey Tuttle and her husband, Jonathan, stood in front of a Flordia flag craddling a baby gator, beside a six pack of Bud Light and a shotgun.

The photo 'Flordia Man', posted Feb. 2, has been shared and liked hundreds of times.

She posted the photo to Facebook with the caption "Last minute practice for baby." She ended the caption with "Alligators don't like to bottle feed, apparently ... Didn't try to breastfeed."

Lindsey told WTSP 10 News that she wanted a picture that was different than 'the run of the mill maternity photos of women in the forrest being goddesses.'

“My husband is the most pure and wonderful human being in the world for putting up with all of my crazy ideas,” she said in her latest Facebook post. “While I love the attention, he hates it, but he loves me enough to go along with stupid s--- like this that puts a spotlight on us and supports me in everything I do. He is a treasure and I’m so lucky to have him.”

The baby is due March 6. The couple are leaving their baby’s name and sex a surprise for now.

