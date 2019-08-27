'Star Wars': Galaxy's Edge opening this week at Disney's Hollywood Studios

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Highly-anticipated Disney's "Star Wars": Galaxy's Edge is set to open this week in Hollywood Studios in Florida.

Guests will be able to visit a galaxy far, far away starting Thursday.

There will be a large collection of merchant shops and stalls filled with authentic "Star Wars" creations.

News4Jax went to the new "Star Wars" land on Tuesday to get a look what the experience will be like and what visitors can expect.

Thursday's opening follows the May 31 launch of a sister venue at Disneyland Park in California.

The 14-acre themed attraction, Disney's largest ever single-themed land expansion, includes zones such as the Black Spire Outpost on the Planet Batuu; state-of-the-art rides "Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run" and "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance," the longest ride ever at a Disney park; themed shops and restaurants, including the first Disneyland eatery to sell alcohol; full-sized replicas of the Millennium Falcon, an X-wing and a TIE fighter; and an interactive app unlocking secrets of the park.

The next film in the franchise, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," will be released Dec. 20.

As Disney World prepared to open its $1 billion, 14-acre "Star Wars"-themed land, it gave new details on Tuesday about "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser."

It will be like a two-day cruise in that it drops visitors into a completely self-contained world. Except instead of traveling on the high seas, visitors will be made to feel like they've been launched from a parking lot at Walt Disney World in Florida to a spaceship millions of miles above Earth.

The opening date hasn't been set yet.

