Florida senator wants 12-year term limits for school boards

Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican who doubles as chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, filed a proposal Wednesday aimed at 12-year term limits for school board members across the state.

Gruters filed the proposed constitutional amendment (SJR 1216) for consideration during the 2020 legislative session, which starts Jan. 14.

If approved by the Legislature, it would go on the November 2020 ballot because it would involve changing the state Constitution.

Lawmakers in the past have considered proposals to impose eight-year term limits on school board members, similar to the term limits on the Legislature.

But those proposals have not been approved.

Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, has filed an eight-year term limit proposal (HJR 157) for the 2020 session.