Solar-energy farms coming to Northeast Florida

The Florida Municipal Power Agency (FMPA) will soon be building two solar-energy “farms” in Northeast Florida.

The newly announced project will cover about 1,500 acres in Alachua and Putnam counties and provide power to 12 municipal utilities.

The two 74.9-megawatt sites will be operated by the Miami-based Origis Energy, with FMPA coordinating the project.

Municipal utilities will pay for the power when it is produced.

This is the second major solar project this year by FMPA, which recently broke ground on another solar project in November.