Report: Sea World to revamp killer whale show in 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. – Changes are coming to Sea World Orlando starting in 2020.

According to a report from the Orlando Sentinel, the theme park is ditching its signature killer whale show “One Ocean” in favor of a more educational show titled “Orca Encounter."

The theme park confirmed to the Sentinel that the final day for “One Ocean" will be Dec. 31 and the new show will begin Jan. 1.

“Guests will learn about killer whales’ role in the ocean ecosystem, behaviors the animals exhibit in the wild, the importance of conservation to their habitat and animal welfare practices at SeaWorld,” Chris Dold, chief zoological officer at Orlando-based SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, wrote in a statement. “This educational presentation reflects our company’s mission to inspire people and protect the animals and wild wonders of our world through education, research, animal rescue and conservation,”

“One Ocean” debuted in 2011 and was the first show that did not include trainers in the water, according to the Sentinel. The changes came after trainer Dawn Brancheau was dragged underwater and killed in 2010.