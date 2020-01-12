Suspect killed by police after stabbing officer on South Beach

A police officer was hospitalized after being stabbed in Miami Beach. The suspect who injured the officer was shot and killed by other officers responding to the incident.

Both the officer and suspect were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital after the incident. Authorities said the officer is in stable condition. The suspect, who has not been identified by police, was pronounced dead Sunday morning.

Police responded in droves, shutting down busy Ocean Drive on a Saturday night.

Cell phone video obtained by WPLG-TV shows Miami Beach police officers shining a flashlight on the suspect around 9 p.m. Saturday. The officers tased the suspect, causing him to fall off the wall he was sitting on, before opening fire moments later.

“We were just up in our room, which is about a block away from where it happened,” witness Alexander Moore said. “We just heard multiple shots fired. At least 15 or 20 shots.”

After a brief pause, the gunfire continued near the intersection of Ocean Drive and 10th Street after a brief pause.

Details of what led to the officer being stabbed, and the subsequent shooting of the suspect, have not yet been released.