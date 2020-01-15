Sad News: Eaglet on popular Florida eagle cam passes away

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) – It is with a heavy heart that we have to share the news that E-14, the lone eaglet of Harriet and M15, has passed away.

“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of our precious E14. Rest In Peace little one,” the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam website said.

It is uncertain how the baby eaglet died, but WFLA said it was reportedly injured by a fishhook on Tuesday.

The eagle parents had two babies, but one never hatched. Now E-14 has passed away.

WARNING: We believe E-14 is still in the nest. If you plan on watching the eagle camera this morning, you may, unfortunately, see a sad sight.

Click here to watch the Live Eagle Camera.