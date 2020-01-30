Massive sinkhole opens at mobile home park in Tallahasee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Photos shared by the Tallahassee Police Department show a large sinkhole that opened Wednesday in a mobile home park in Leon County.
According to WTXL in Tallahassee, two families are without their homes due to the sinkhole. Reporter Channing Frampton captured video as one of the homes collapsed into the hole late in the evening.
ONLY @abc27 has video of this house collapsing into a #sinkhole near #Tallahassee . We've got a live update on the destruction tonight at 11. Watch @JadaEWilliams ' coverage from earlier here: https://t.co/Sj9qdSWo3Z #Florida #disaster pic.twitter.com/QlJMDEYX7U— Channing Frampton (@Channing_TV) January 30, 2020
The sinkhole opened up at the Capital Circle Pines Mobile Home Park on Tuesday.
The Police Department was urging people who were coming out for a closer look to stay away from the property.
Please avoid sight seeing at this location. It’s not safe as the #sinkhole is still active. One of the homes fell in this evening. Several families are hurting as they are losing their home. Please keep them in your thoughts & prayers. Avoid this area & stay safe! #safetyfirst pic.twitter.com/K6xFf5qTyo— Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) January 30, 2020
