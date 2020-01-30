53ºF

Florida

Massive sinkhole opens at mobile home park in Tallahasee

Photo: Tallahassee Police
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Photos shared by the Tallahassee Police Department show a large sinkhole that opened Wednesday in a mobile home park in Leon County.

According to WTXL in Tallahassee, two families are without their homes due to the sinkhole. Reporter Channing Frampton captured video as one of the homes collapsed into the hole late in the evening.

The sinkhole opened up at the Capital Circle Pines Mobile Home Park on Tuesday.

The Police Department was urging people who were coming out for a closer look to stay away from the property.

