Driver, passengers injured when bus slams into overpass

ORLANDO, Fla. – A bus slammed into a highway overpass in Orlando early Friday, trapping the driver for about an hour as rescue crews and others worked to free him.

The driver of the Lynx bus swerved to avoid hitting a car and then hit the overpass, police told news outlets at the scene.

Five people were injured in the crash, according to WESH. Police said they all suffered serious injuries but are expected to survive.

The driver was taken to a hospital as a trauma alert patient, but his condition wasn't immediately available, WKMG reported.

No additional details have been released.