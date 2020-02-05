Florida House moves to maintain cybersecurity task force

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida House of Representatives wants to extend the life of a state cybersecurity task force.

Included in the House’s budget implementing bill is language that would give the Florida Cybersecurity Task Force more time to complete its work.

The House is proposing to extend the term of the task force by four months, giving the panel until May 1 to wrap up its meetings and until Feb. 1, 2021 to submit a report to the Florida Legislature.

The 13-member task force is chaired by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez.

It was created by the Legislature in 2019 and charged with analyzing ways the state can mitigate the risk of a cyberattack and protect the data of the state’s residents.

The task force is staffed by the Division of State Technology within the Department of Management Services.