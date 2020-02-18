Jars of preserved human tongues found under Gainesville home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating after jars containing preserved human tongues were found in the crawlspace of a house in northwest Gainesville home, WCJB-TV is reporting.

Gainesville police said the remains were discovered during an inspection of the foundation of a home that was once owned by Dr. Ronald Baughman, a former University of Florida researcher and current professor emeritus who published studies in the 1970s and 80s.

Some of the jars date back as far as the 1960s.

Police told the station they were looking into the possibility that the preserved tongues are related to work that Baughman may have brought home and stored under the house’s floorboards.