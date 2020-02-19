Red snapper season in Gulf opens in June

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s popular Gulf red snapper recreational season this year will open June 11 and run through July 25, with a possible fall reopening if quota is available.

This season will apply to those fishing from private recreational vessels in state and federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico, and to charter vessels that do not have a federal reef fish permit and are limited to fishing in state waters only.

Earlier this month, Florida was delegated authority to manage recreational red snapper harvest from private vessels in Gulf federal waters.

“I’m pleased to announce that our state’s good conservation practices are allowing us to have a 45-day Gulf red snapper season this year,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said. “Gulf red snapper season is always an exciting time for anglers and is just another reason why Florida remains the Fishing Capital of the World.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission chairman Robert Spottswood said Gulf red snapper season is a conservation and management success for Florida anglers.

“Just a few years ago, a 45-day season for red snapper in both state and federal waters was out of reach," Spottswood said. “Thank you to all the stakeholders and anglers who helped make this season possible by providing input and sharing information about their fishing trips.”