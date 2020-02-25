68ºF

By the numbers: County-by-county school enrollment forecast

News Service of Florida staff

classroom (Pixabay)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – State analysts last week updated an enrollment forecast for school districts in the upcoming 2020-2021 academic year. In all, about 2.89 million students are expected to enroll.

Here are county-by-county numbers:

  • Miami-Dade County: 344,920
  • Broward County: 268,588
  • Hillsborough County: 223,019
  • Orange County: 209,400
  • Palm Beach County: 194,621
  • Duval County: 132,228
  • Polk County: 109,369
  • Pinellas County: 98,219
  • Lee County: 96,061
  • Pasco County: 78,126
  • Brevard County: 73,689
  • Osceola County: 71,315
  • Seminole County: 67,675
  • Volusia County: 62,589
  • Manatee County: 50,268
  • Collier County: 47,797
  • Lake County: 45,546
  • St. Johns County: 44,624
  • Sarasota County: 44,148
  • Marion County: 43,770
  • St. Lucie County: 41,813
  • Escambia County: 39,828
  • Clay County: 39,098
  • Leon County: 33,925
  • Okaloosa County: 32,692
  • Alachua County: 29,537
  • Santa Rosa County: 29,249
  • Bay County: 24,606
  • Hernando County: 23,360
  • Martin County: 18,924
  • Indian River County: 17,498
  • Charlotte County: 15,621
  • Citrus County: 15,419
  • Flagler County: 12,818
  • Nassau County: 12,620
  • Highlands County: 12,145
  • Walton County: 10,570
  • Putnam County: 10,555
  • Columbia County: 10,188
  • Sumter County: 8,786
  • Monroe County: 8,492
  • Hendry County: 8,643
  • Okeechobee County: 6,673
  • Jackson County: 6,021
  • Suwannee County: 5,887
  • Levy County: 5,456
  • Wakulla County: 5,124
  • Hardee County: 5,031
  • DeSoto County: 4,875
  • Baker County: 4,865
  • Gadsden County: 4,754
  • Washington County: 3,472
  • Holmes County: 3,095
  • Bradford County: 2,934
  • Gilchrist County: 2,801
  • Taylor County: 2,655
  • Madison County: 2,463
  • Union County: 2,350
  • Dixie County: 2,249
  • Calhoun County: 2,101
  • Gulf County: 1,856
  • Glades County: 1,815
  • Hamilton County: 1,554
  • Liberty County: 1,277
  • Franklin County: 1,247
  • Lafayette County: 1,185
  • Jefferson County: 774
  • Florida Virtual School: 38,208
  • University schools: 7,064

** The totals reflect the full-time equivalent number of students.

Source: Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research

