By the numbers: County-by-county school enrollment forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – State analysts last week updated an enrollment forecast for school districts in the upcoming 2020-2021 academic year. In all, about 2.89 million students are expected to enroll.

Here are county-by-county numbers:

Miami-Dade County: 344,920

Broward County: 268,588

Hillsborough County: 223,019

Orange County: 209,400

Palm Beach County: 194,621

Duval County: 132,228

Polk County: 109,369

Pinellas County: 98,219

Lee County: 96,061

Pasco County: 78,126

Brevard County: 73,689

Osceola County: 71,315

Seminole County: 67,675

Volusia County: 62,589

Manatee County: 50,268

Collier County: 47,797

Lake County: 45,546

St. Johns County: 44,624

Sarasota County: 44,148

Marion County: 43,770

St. Lucie County: 41,813

Escambia County: 39,828

Clay County: 39,098

Leon County: 33,925

Okaloosa County: 32,692

Alachua County: 29,537

Santa Rosa County: 29,249

Bay County: 24,606

Hernando County: 23,360

Martin County: 18,924

Indian River County: 17,498

Charlotte County: 15,621

Citrus County: 15,419

Flagler County: 12,818

Nassau County: 12,620

Highlands County: 12,145

Walton County: 10,570

Putnam County: 10,555

Columbia County: 10,188

Sumter County: 8,786

Monroe County: 8,492

Hendry County: 8,643

Okeechobee County: 6,673

Jackson County: 6,021

Suwannee County: 5,887

Levy County: 5,456

Wakulla County: 5,124

Hardee County: 5,031

DeSoto County: 4,875

Baker County: 4,865

Gadsden County: 4,754

Washington County: 3,472

Holmes County: 3,095

Bradford County: 2,934

Gilchrist County: 2,801

Taylor County: 2,655

Madison County: 2,463

Union County: 2,350

Dixie County: 2,249

Calhoun County: 2,101

Gulf County: 1,856

Glades County: 1,815

Hamilton County: 1,554

Liberty County: 1,277

Franklin County: 1,247

Lafayette County: 1,185

Jefferson County: 774

Florida Virtual School: 38,208

University schools: 7,064

** The totals reflect the full-time equivalent number of students.

Source: Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research