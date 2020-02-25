By the numbers: County-by-county school enrollment forecast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – State analysts last week updated an enrollment forecast for school districts in the upcoming 2020-2021 academic year. In all, about 2.89 million students are expected to enroll.
Here are county-by-county numbers:
- Miami-Dade County: 344,920
- Broward County: 268,588
- Hillsborough County: 223,019
- Orange County: 209,400
- Palm Beach County: 194,621
- Duval County: 132,228
- Polk County: 109,369
- Pinellas County: 98,219
- Lee County: 96,061
- Pasco County: 78,126
- Brevard County: 73,689
- Osceola County: 71,315
- Seminole County: 67,675
- Volusia County: 62,589
- Manatee County: 50,268
- Collier County: 47,797
- Lake County: 45,546
- St. Johns County: 44,624
- Sarasota County: 44,148
- Marion County: 43,770
- St. Lucie County: 41,813
- Escambia County: 39,828
- Clay County: 39,098
- Leon County: 33,925
- Okaloosa County: 32,692
- Alachua County: 29,537
- Santa Rosa County: 29,249
- Bay County: 24,606
- Hernando County: 23,360
- Martin County: 18,924
- Indian River County: 17,498
- Charlotte County: 15,621
- Citrus County: 15,419
- Flagler County: 12,818
- Nassau County: 12,620
- Highlands County: 12,145
- Walton County: 10,570
- Putnam County: 10,555
- Columbia County: 10,188
- Sumter County: 8,786
- Monroe County: 8,492
- Hendry County: 8,643
- Okeechobee County: 6,673
- Jackson County: 6,021
- Suwannee County: 5,887
- Levy County: 5,456
- Wakulla County: 5,124
- Hardee County: 5,031
- DeSoto County: 4,875
- Baker County: 4,865
- Gadsden County: 4,754
- Washington County: 3,472
- Holmes County: 3,095
- Bradford County: 2,934
- Gilchrist County: 2,801
- Taylor County: 2,655
- Madison County: 2,463
- Union County: 2,350
- Dixie County: 2,249
- Calhoun County: 2,101
- Gulf County: 1,856
- Glades County: 1,815
- Hamilton County: 1,554
- Liberty County: 1,277
- Franklin County: 1,247
- Lafayette County: 1,185
- Jefferson County: 774
- Florida Virtual School: 38,208
- University schools: 7,064
** The totals reflect the full-time equivalent number of students.
Source: Legislature’s Office of Economic & Demographic Research
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.