Officials tell Florida Keys to close hotels, vacation rentals on Sunday
Decision will be in place for 14 days
Officials in Monroe County on Thursday announced plans to close lodging businesses in the Florida Keys on Sunday, citing the increased threat and concerns of COVID-19.
According to a news release, it would affect hotels, guest houses, short-term rentals in RV parks and vacation rentals beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Hotels were directed on Thursday to stop taking reservations and that visitors must leave by Sunday evening. The ban applies to all leisure visitors and non-essential personnel not working in the Florida Keys.
The county will keep its county-owned parks and beaches open. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, there were no confirmed coronavirus cases in Monroe County.
