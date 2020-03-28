Gov. DeSantis holding afternoon news conference on COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was scheduled to hold an afternoon news conference on Saturday regarding the spread of coroanvirus in the state.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. (Click below to watch live.)

DeSantis said Friday he is expanding his quarantine order to include Louisiana after officials in the lightly hit Panhandle worried that people will flee New Orleans as the number of positive tests there climb. The order will require anyone who arrives from Louisiana to isolate themselves for two weeks under the threat of a misdemeanor conviction and a 60-day jail sentence.

He already issued identical restrictions on travelers arriving from the New York area. DeSantis said the Florida Highway Patrol will set up checkpoints to screen cars arriving from Louisiana.

Additionally, the governor said during a news conference Friday he will issue an order barring companies like Airbnb from renting homes and rooms to vacationers for the next two week.