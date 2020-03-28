92ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

92ºF

Florida

Gov. DeSantis holding afternoon news conference on COVID-19

Tags: Florida, News, Coronavirus
FILE- In this March 23, 2020 file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers remarks during a press conference at a coronavirus mobile testing site in The Villages, Fla. The Villages, a retirement community, is one of the largest concentration of seniors in the U.S. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has been walking a tightrope for weeks during the coronavirus crisis, trying to protect both Floridians vulnerable to the virus and the cratering economy in a state of 21 million people.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
FILE- In this March 23, 2020 file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers remarks during a press conference at a coronavirus mobile testing site in The Villages, Fla. The Villages, a retirement community, is one of the largest concentration of seniors in the U.S. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has been walking a tightrope for weeks during the coronavirus crisis, trying to protect both Floridians vulnerable to the virus and the cratering economy in a state of 21 million people.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was scheduled to hold an afternoon news conference on Saturday regarding the spread of coroanvirus in the state.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. (Click below to watch live.)

DeSantis said Friday he is expanding his quarantine order to include Louisiana after officials in the lightly hit Panhandle worried that people will flee New Orleans as the number of positive tests there climb. The order will require anyone who arrives from Louisiana to isolate themselves for two weeks under the threat of a misdemeanor conviction and a 60-day jail sentence.

He already issued identical restrictions on travelers arriving from the New York area. DeSantis said the Florida Highway Patrol will set up checkpoints to screen cars arriving from Louisiana.

Additionally, the governor said during a news conference Friday he will issue an order barring companies like Airbnb from renting homes and rooms to vacationers for the next two week.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.