79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

79ºF

Florida

35 new COVID-19 cases in Jacksonville as Florida tops 6,000

6 more deaths in state, but none in local counties overnight as case totals continue to spike

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Tags: Health, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Florida
Samples are tested for respiratory viruses during a visit by Chancellor Rishi Sunak to the pathology labs at Leeds General Infirmary on March 12. (Photo by Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Samples are tested for respiratory viruses during a visit by Chancellor Rishi Sunak to the pathology labs at Leeds General Infirmary on March 12. (Photo by Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County’s coronavirus case total jumped by nearly three dozen cases overnight, nearing 200.

But no new deaths were reported in Northeast Florida counties. Six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported across the state, bringing Florida’s total to 77.

Jacksonville has seen four deaths connected to the novel coronavirus, and Clay County has reported five. There have been two deaths reported so far in St. Johns County.

The number of coronavirus cases in Florida has risen to 6,338, according to preliminary data released Tuesday morning by the Florida Department of Health. The number of cases reported continues to shift as testing results come back.

Of the statewide cases, 446 are now in Northeast Florida, including: 198 in Duval County (up from 163), 85 in Alachua County (up from 80), 73 in St. Johns County (up from 61), 17 in Flagler County (up from 15) and 13 in Putnam County (no change).

The number of reported cases in Clay County is 37 and there are nine reported cases in Baker County and nine in Nassau County. Columbia County has three cases and Bradford County has two.

Of the state’s coronavirus patients, 6,096 are Floridians. The rest are non-residents.

At least 772 people across the state have been hospitalized with the illness.

For a complete breakdown of data compiled from counties across Northeast Florida, including patients’ ages, genders and hospitalizations, view the up-to-date infographic below:

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: