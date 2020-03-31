35 new COVID-19 cases in Jacksonville as Florida tops 6,000

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County’s coronavirus case total jumped by nearly three dozen cases overnight, nearing 200.

But no new deaths were reported in Northeast Florida counties. Six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported across the state, bringing Florida’s total to 77.

Jacksonville has seen four deaths connected to the novel coronavirus, and Clay County has reported five. There have been two deaths reported so far in St. Johns County.

The number of coronavirus cases in Florida has risen to 6,338, according to preliminary data released Tuesday morning by the Florida Department of Health. The number of cases reported continues to shift as testing results come back.

Of the statewide cases, 446 are now in Northeast Florida, including: 198 in Duval County (up from 163), 85 in Alachua County (up from 80), 73 in St. Johns County (up from 61), 17 in Flagler County (up from 15) and 13 in Putnam County (no change).

The number of reported cases in Clay County is 37 and there are nine reported cases in Baker County and nine in Nassau County. Columbia County has three cases and Bradford County has two.

Of the state’s coronavirus patients, 6,096 are Floridians. The rest are non-residents.

At least 772 people across the state have been hospitalized with the illness.

For a complete breakdown of data compiled from counties across Northeast Florida, including patients’ ages, genders and hospitalizations, view the up-to-date infographic below: