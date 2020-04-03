Florida will surpass 10,000 COVID-19 cases today; Putnam County records 1st death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Florida rose to 9,585 on Friday morning -- up 577 overnight -- and the Department of Health has reported the first death from the disease in Putnam County.

The death of a 54-year-old man in Putnam (not travel-related with no contact with a confirmed case) was one of 18 the state reported since Thursday night’s DOH report, bringing Florida’s total to 163.

Of 11 Northeast Florida counties, the largest, Duval County, has the most cases with 306 and now nine deaths. St. Johns County now has 110 cases, including two deaths previously reported. Alachua County has 108 cases and no deaths, Clay County has 65 cases and now six deaths, Flagler has 27 cases and the one death, Nassau County has 18 cases, Putnum County has 14 cases -- and now the one death -- Baker County cases are up to 11, Bradford County now has five cases, Columbia County has four cases and Union County still has a single positive case.

The 617 positive cases in Northeast Florida represents just 7% of the state’s total, which jumped 1,235 on Wednesday.

For a complete breakdown of data compiled from counties across Northeast Florida, including patients’ ages, genders and hospitalizations, view the up-to-date infographic below: