Jon Bon Jovi crashes kindergarten Zoom class in Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – A group of kindergartners in Florida are all now little rock stars.

Thanks to their teacher, and musician Jon Bon Jovi, who helped turn the children’s writing assignments into rock songs.

As Mr. Bonick continues to teach online, he tasked his students to write about their lives in quarantine, where they were, and who they were with... something similar to what Bon Jovi asked his fans to do on social media.

“And a light bulb went off in my head and I said, jeez that’s what we are teaching in kindergarten, that’s what we are doing as a writing assignment,” Michael Bonick, kindergarten teacher, said.

That’s when Mr. Bonick got in contact with Bon Jovi’s assistant to set up a video chat.

“I thought maybe if you want, I could sing you a couple of the lines that you guys sent me and I could put them into a melody for a song I had written.”

That’s when the lyrics written by the 5-year-old students turned into memories the students and their parents will never forget.

The Palm Beach County school district superintendent also tweeted about the experience saying "Google classrooms rock! just ask Bon Jovi.

Bonick says when he started teaching online he never imagined Bon Jovi would pop in and sing to his class.